Advertisement

Liberty senior is this week’s Student Athlete of the Week

By Julia Daniels
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Liberty County volleyball team is heading into the playoffs sitting at 23-4, a stellar record. One of the key players in their fight towards a state title, Swanzetter Wood. The senior is a star on the Bulldog track team, and is clearly, killing it on the court, all while keeping up with a 3.56 GPA. For Swanzetter, the court and the grades are important, but the impact on those who watch means just as much.

“A lot of kids look up to you that you don’t know about, so when you go in a place, you want people to be able to say something positive about you.” Wood told me. For head coach, Jennifer Sewell, it’s seniors like Swanzetter that make each year bittersweet.

“She’s a great kid. Hard worker.” Coach Sewell says. “She can jump out of the gym. It’s exciting to come watch her play, watch her hit the ball. She hits the ball really hard. She loves her teammates. I’m going to miss her when she’s gone. She is definitely a contender.” For Swanzetter, the balance of academic and court excellence has served her well. “It’s introduced me to being a leader, and being someone that people look up to. It’s also helping me go to have an opportunity to go to college because of the person I am and my grades and volleyball have given me the chance to do that.” Coach Sewell thinks seniors like Swanzetter set the tone for building the Bulldog volleyball program. “A lot of these underclassmen look up to her. She talks to them about different classes and things. She’s always concerned about her grades. She’s already doing dual enrollment classes and things like that. She’s a very smart kid.”

Newschannel 7′s Student Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bay County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Unit was at NewsChannel 7's station Monday...
NewsChannel 7 vandalized, on-air signal impacted
police lights
Several left injured after car crash in Southport
According to Florida Highway Patrol, four people are dead and one is in critical condition...
Four dead and one in critical condition after a car accident on US 231
Walton County Code Compliance officials told the homeowner the banner was in violation of the...
Santa Rosa Beach homeowner flies Trump banners, code enforcement threatens fines
The plaza holds 5 units.
Panama City Beach plaza deemed unsafe and unfit

Latest News

Commodores open the 2021-22 season Monday
Three area juco teams open up play Monday night
Marlins hoping to capture gold at State Meet this week
Arnold relay team a favorite to bring home a medal this week
Clint McCrory (left) and Patrick Miller (right) are back at their alma mater, hoping to instill...
Two members of the 1981 District Championship Mosley football team are back instilling principles they learned 40 years ago
Week 10 High School Football Scores and Highlights (Part Three)
Week 10 High School Football Scores and Highlights (Part Three)