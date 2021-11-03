Lynn Haven holds first town hall meeting with newly elected mayor

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lynn Haven city officials are trying to turn a new leaf after some former officials are facing corruption charges after an FBI investigation following Hurricane Michael.

Lynn Haven held its first-ever town hall meeting Tuesday night with Jesse Nelson as its newly elected mayor. Nelson was named mayor back in May after he won the run-off election.

Nelson said the meeting is a step in the right direction and open communication between officials and residents is the goal.

“To really just hear the heart of our community and what it is that we desire. Certainly, as leaders, we have visions and dreams of what we desire for our city, but I think we should shape those around what’s really in the heart of our community. So tonight {Tuesday} is being able to get feedback from our community on how things are going and how we can continue to improve as a city,” said Nelson.

A big issue Nelson said the city is facing is stormwater. He’s working with other city officials to identify troubled areas and alleviate issues. He also is working to communicate with the citizens on what the city is trying to do to help make Lynn haven a better place to live.

“One of the ways I’m working to make things better within the city is communication. I think that’s something that the city wants from us, the citizens want from us, so I periodically do minutes with the mayor just to make my face visible and try to be an encouragement to our citizens and tell them about the good things we’re doing in Lynn Haven,” said Nelson.

This town hall meeting comes as a first after the FBI’s investigation into corruption in the city after Hurricane Michael. During that investigation, the FBI indicted several prominent city officials, including former Mayor Margo Anderson on several federal fraud charges.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.