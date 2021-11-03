Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We should see yet another nice, fall day on Wednesday over the panhandle but rain chances will increase Thursday into Friday. For tonight skies will be clear and lows will fall into the low to mid 50s. We will see another sunny day Wednesday w/highs in the mid 70s. Clouds increase on Thursday w/rain chances developing later Thursday and into Friday. The rain and showers should my our by the weekend. Temperatures will get much cooler Friday and into the weekend w/highs in the 60s and low in the 40s.

