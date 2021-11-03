Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight in the panhandle w/a few clouds overhead. Lows will fall into the mid 50s. On Thursday skies will be partly to mostly cloudy w/highs in the low to mid 70s. By Friday an area of low pressure will form in the Gulf and throw more clouds and even a few showers over our area. Rain chances will be highest east of Panama City and especially along the Forgotten Coast. The clouds will exit and the cool air will filter in this weekend. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 w/lows in the 40s this weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.