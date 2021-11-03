Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with clear skies overhead. We’ll see plenty of sunshine out the door this morning to go with another cool start.

Grab the jackets again for the morning commute as we’re getting going in the 50s. It’s not as cold as yesterday, especially inland, but still cool enough for that extra layer early on.

We’ll warm up pleasantly once again through the midday and you’ll be able to shed that extra layer this afternoon. We’ll reach the upper 60s to low 70s by lunchtime with highs this afternoon topping out in the seasonal mid 70s. With plenty of sunshine today, that will feel great!

Clouds increase tomorrow with temperatures running fairly similar to what we have today. The cold front will pair up with some moisture moving in from the west to create a late day rain chance for Thursday, Thursday night, and into Friday.

As the front slides southeast of our area on Thursday we may see an area of low pressure develop off the front heading into Friday. While the low develops and slides into the Peninsula, the strength of the low will determine how much rain will spread into the Panhandle. As of now, it appears as though rain chances will be better for those south of Hwy20 and east of Hwy231.

Highs on Friday may only reach the mid 60s with a bit of cloud cover adding to the chill. We’ll keep highs in the mid 60s into the weekend, however, we’ll at least get plenty of sunshine.

Bottom Line...

For today, sunny skies with seasonal highs in the mid 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has another beauty ahead for Thursday with clouds increasing ahead of a cold front stirring late week rain chances and a cool down.

