Advertisement

2 children given adult COVID-19 vaccine doses in Texas

By KTVT staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARLAND, Texas (KTVT) - A family wants to know how two children were mistakenly given adult doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic run by the city’s health department.

It happened on Sunday at a pop-up clinic set up at Mount Hebron Church even though the vaccine wasn’t approved for kids until Tuesday.

The parents said nurses running the clinic recommended the shot and offered a consent form that showed those aged 5 through 11 are eligible.

Their 6-year-old son as well as a 7-year-old neighbor boy received an adult dose - three times the recommended amount.

“We found out after the fact that the vials for the children’s vaccine should have been different. The needles should have been different. It should have been labeled specifically for kids, so where did that decision come from? Who was it that told them they could go ahead and offer it?” said Julian Gonzalez, the father of one of the kids who received an adult vaccine dose.

In a statement, the city said they’re investigating how the error occurred.

The family of the 6-year-old said he’s experienced moderate side-effects, while the condition of the other boy is not known.

Copyright 2021 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AP: Body Found
Body found at jetties in St. Andrew State Park identified
Crash kills one person on S.R. 77 near S.R. 20
Fatal crash near S.R. 77 and S.R. 20
Surveillance video at WJHG captured video of a man vandalizing station equipment.
Surveillance video shows person vandalize WJHG equipment, taking stations off air
The crash happened on State Road 20, westbound at State Road 79.
Pedestrian killed walking near Ebro Motel
The Atlanta Braves celebrate after winning baseball's World Series in Game 6 against the...
Hammerin’ Braves win 1st World Series crown since 1995, rout Astros

Latest News

Golden Apple Williams
Golden Apple Williams
Beachy Beach Real Estate giving back
Beachy Beach Real Estate giving back
Event organizers are asking the community to come out and show their support.
Play ball! Honoring veterans with a game of baseball
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4
Miracle League Veterans Game
Miracle League Veterans Game