Advertisement

Accessible beach mats coming to Camp Helen State Park

By Jenna LeMair
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Friends of Camp Helen State Park announced the purchase and installation of 880 feet long, 5 feet wide AccessRec mats half-way to the beach at Camp Helen State Park. The mats provide an easier walk to the beach for everyone but will also accommodate wheelchairs and strollers.

For more information on the new addition to the park, click the video attached to this web script.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash kills one person on S.R. 77 near S.R. 20
Fatal crash near S.R. 77 and S.R. 20
AP: Body Found
Body found at jetties in St. Andrew State Park identified
Surveillance video at WJHG captured video of a man vandalizing station equipment.
Surveillance video shows person vandalize WJHG equipment, taking stations off air
Lance Lowry, a recently retired corrections officer with the Texas State Penitentiary, holds...
US prisons face staff shortages as officers quit amid COVID
Bay County Sheriff officials said a male and a female had injuries consistent with stab wounds.
Update: Minnesota man arrested in Panama City Beach stabbing

Latest News

Surveillance video at WJHG captured video of a man vandalizing station equipment.
BREAKING: Suspect arrested in WJHG/WECP vandalism incident
Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 21-239 on Thursday, November 4, suspending Destin...
Governor DeSantis suspends Destin city councilwoman
Smiles filled the Miracle League Field at Frank Brown Park.
From the battlefield to the ballfield, honoring our nation’s veterans
Bay County Sheriff officials said a male and a female had injuries consistent with stab wounds.
Update: Minnesota man arrested in Panama City Beach stabbing