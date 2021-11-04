Accessible beach mats coming to Camp Helen State Park

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Friends of Camp Helen State Park announced the purchase and installation of 880 feet long, 5 feet wide AccessRec mats half-way to the beach at Camp Helen State Park. The mats provide an easier walk to the beach for everyone but will also accommodate wheelchairs and strollers.

