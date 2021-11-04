BREAKING: Suspect arrested in WJHG/WECP vandalism incident

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford, a suspect has been arrested in connection with a recent vandalism incident at the WJHG/WECP-TV studio.

Sheriff Ford said Nicholas Allen Johnson, 51, of Panama City Beach, is in the process of being charged with criminal mischief.

Ford tells NewsChannel 7 evidence was found on Johnson linking him directly to the vandalism that occurred at WJHG Sunday evening.

Our surveillance cameras caught a man severing cables on our property, disabling our broadcasting signal for many hours.

We’ll have more on this developing story as details unfold.

