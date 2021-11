Building a solid foundation for students

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One local education company, Tutor Doctor, wants to help our area’s students succeed in school. After a hurricane and now a pandemic many students are struggling in their classes. Owners Lacey Frank and Alison Parker joined us in-studio to talk about different strategies they use to help students in their program succeed in their schoolwork.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.