Chipola unveils new lifelike simulators for students

The new simulators at Chipola College can show various symptoms, as well as talk, cry and even give birth.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chipola College held a ribbon cutting Wednesday to unveil their new life-like technology.

They can laugh, cry, give birth or even die. The new simulators for the Chipola nursing and EMT students were put in place after 90 days of renovations.

The Health Science building now has six rooms, all with lifelike simulators. These simulators can do almost anything a human patient can do. Officials say they help better prepare the students for real life situations.

“There is a need in preparing our students to be outstanding nurses in the field of healthcare and it just gives them more experience and hands on time and to apply their knowledge,” Coordindator of Patient Simulation Katie Hayes said.

Officials said these simulators will be put to use as early as the end of this semester, and will be fully ready to go next semester.

