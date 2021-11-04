Fatal crash near S.R. 77 and S.R. 20

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person has died after a crash involving a semi-truck and a car on S.R. 77 near S.R. 20 on Wednesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said the semi-truck was trying to make a U-turn from southbound S.R. 77 at a paved median break. That’s when a Ford sedan was traveling northbound approaching the median break, where the driver of the sedan went under the trailer of the semi-truck killing the driver of the sedan. FHP said the driver of the sedan was a female.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.