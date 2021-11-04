Advertisement

Fatal crash near S.R. 77 and S.R. 20

Crash kills one person on S.R. 77 near S.R. 20
Crash kills one person on S.R. 77 near S.R. 20(Florida Highway Patrol)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person has died after a crash involving a semi-truck and a car on S.R. 77 near S.R. 20 on Wednesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said the semi-truck was trying to make a U-turn from southbound S.R. 77 at a paved median break. That’s when a Ford sedan was traveling northbound approaching the median break, where the driver of the sedan went under the trailer of the semi-truck killing the driver of the sedan. FHP said the driver of the sedan was a female.

The crash is still under investigation.

