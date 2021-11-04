Golden Apple Award Winner: Kayla Williams

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award winner sometimes gets caught horsing around, but that’s part of her job description.

Kayla Williams is a vocational education teacher and FFA advisor at Sneads High School. She teaches several different classes with students of various ages.

As the FFA advisor, Williams also spends long hours at school taking care of the animals with the students. Williams said she enjoys the hands on experience she gets with the kids and wants them to get the most out of their education.

“Those kids keep me coming back every day because I want them to have the experiences that I may or may not have,” Williams said. “Or, you know, being able to have those memories. I have some kids that have moved on and graduated and they still somehow migrate their way back to come see me and tell me what’s going on. So things like that, just knowing my kids my kids were successful and productive citizens.”

Williams said that despite the difficulties, she enjoys getting to learn more about the kids while still teaching them.

