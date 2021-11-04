Advertisement

Governor DeSantis suspends Destin city councilwoman

Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 21-239 on Thursday, November 4, suspending Destin...
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 21-239 on Thursday, November 4, suspending Destin City Councilwoman Prebble Ramswell.

According to the Order, on October 22, 2021, Ramswell was charged with a felony for alleged official misconduct and a misdemeanor charge for allegedly violating public records laws.

The Order also states she’s facing a felony charge for alleged battery on a law enforcement officer and a misdemeanor charge for the alleged obstruction of service or execution of a search warrant.

According to the Executive Order, in section 112.51(2) of Florida Statutes, the Governor has the power to suspend any elected or appointed municipal officer who is “indicted or informed against for the commission of a federal felony or misdemeanor”.

Ramswell was re-elected to the Destin City Council in 2018. Her term was set to expire in 2022.

In the Executive Order, it states the former city councilwoman is prohibited from performing any official act, duty, or function of public office; from receiving any pay or allowance; and from being entitled to any of the privileges of public office during the period of this suspension.

To read a copy of Executive Order 21-239, click here.

