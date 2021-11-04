Advertisement

Jackson County students cook for a cause

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County students were cooking for a cause at the agricultural center Tuesday night. Despite what colors each student sports on Friday nights, they were all cooking for the same team.

“So, what we did today actually started last night, got here about 11 p.m., fired up the smokers and began work on cooking about 2500 pork chops to help support the Jackson County Education foundation,” Cottondale High School student Joshua Surlock said.

The money raised for the education foundation helps support teachers.

“The money goes into the foundation, the state matches the funds, and the teachers can apply for grants,” Franklin County School Principal Laurence Pender explained.

“They [the teachers] are awarded money for whatever their grant is describing,” Jackson County Education Foundation member Charlotte Gardner added.

The students know they’re the ones who will benefit from this program in the long run.

“It does help support the students because it’s supporting the teachers,” Surlock said. “Teachers are able to get this money to help provide supplies for their classroom, which is providing students, in turn, a better educational experience.”

Better education means it’s better for the community as a whole.

“Our community comes together, it mixes our schools with our community, it mixes our community people with our students, and it’s just a win-win situation for all of us,” Gardner said.

This fundraiser raised over $45,000 last year with the grant match funds from the state, and officials say they’re hoping to raise even more this year.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AP: Body Found
Body found at jetties in St. Andrew State Park identified
Surveillance video at WJHG captured video of a man vandalizing station equipment.
Surveillance video shows person vandalize WJHG equipment, taking stations off air
The Bay County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Unit was at NewsChannel 7's station Monday...
NewsChannel 7 vandalized, on-air signal impacted
Walton County Code Compliance officials told the homeowner the banner was in violation of the...
Santa Rosa Beach homeowner flies Trump banners, code enforcement threatens fines
The special session of the Florida Legislature called by Governor Ron DeSantis is less than two...
Pushback on Governor Ron DeSantis’ special session

Latest News

Rain returns to part of the panhandle later this week.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Rain returns to part of the panhandle later this week.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Lynn Haven Police said they do everything they can to keep residents safe, but they need the...
All tricks and no treats in Lynn Haven during Halloween weekend, police investigating stolen vehicles and break-ins
A Texas couple who discovered spy cameras in their Manatee County Airbnb was before the Supreme...
Agreeing to Terms of Service Can be Costly