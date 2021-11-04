Advertisement

Local real estate company plans event to give back to the community

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Beachy Beach Real Estate is hosting a holiday open house to give back to the community. It’s called Our Abundant Season and is planned for December 8th from noon to 5 p.m. The event will feature music and food trucks. It will be a way to raise money for local charitable organizations.

Owner Karen Smith joined us live on NewsChannel 7 Today with details about the event and the organizations that will benefit from the event.

