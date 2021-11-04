Advertisement

New scam circulating in Bay County

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new scam is circulating across Bay County and northwest Florida in which criminals are asking folks to pay up, or they will be embarrassed online.

Crime and Safety Analyst Paul Vecker joined us in our NewsChannel 7 studio Thursday to tell us what people need to know about this new scam.

Watch the video attached to this story for more details.

