Panama City Beach stabbing leaves two injured

Bay County Sheriff officials said a male and a female had injuries consistent with stab wounds.
By Dani Travis
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people were left injured after an apparent stabbing at a location on Clarence Street and Moylan Road in Panama City Beach late Wednesday night.

Bay County Sheriff officials said a male and a female had injuries consistent with stab wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital, but the condition of the injuries is unknown at this time. Officials said both victims were Hispanic and do not speak English, but an interpreter was on the way to the hospital to speak with the victims.

Officials believe it was a domestic issue.

The investigation is still ongoing.

