PCPD solves burglary case with new fingerprint ID system

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Halloween week was full of lots of tricks and not so many treats for one Panama City neighborhood.

The Panama City Police Department has a new, high-tech program to thank for solving seven burglaries in The Cove neighborhood. The first burglary happened about a month ago and the other six all happened last week.

“We saw that our neighbors were posting about a break in here and then there happened to be more and more and then it started to get a little scary because we live here and it happened really close by our house, so we’re wondering if we’re going to be next and how many of these are going to happen,” Cove Resident Tess Connell said.

But a treat from the Panama City Police Department helped catch the burglar, quicker than normal.

“We hadn’t developed a good suspect. We were able to use the program, the AFIX Tracker, the automated fingerprint identification system to develop a suspect rather quickly,” Scientific Crime Scene Unit Sergeant Tyler Hill said.

With the Afix Tracker database, the department can get a fingerprint match in about a month.

“Traditionally, we may have to wait two to three months for us to find out if it was an officer’s print or it was the victims, whatever the situation is, so it can help eliminate that as well,” said Hill.

The Afix Tracker connects local fingerprints to other law enforcement agencies’ databases.

“So we’re connected in with the Bay County Jail and here at our station with the live scan machine, so when we record fingerprints they’re being digitally captured and so that’s building up the database for us,” said Hill.

While the system has been live at the department for six months, this is the first criminal case the Afix Tracker has solved.

“It’s good to know. That sounds like something you’d see off a CSI TV program that we actually have it here in our town and able to help our hard-working men and women in law enforcement make these arrests and solve these crimes,” said Connell.

Crimes the men and women of PCPD are working to treat, so there are no more tricks.

Hill said two department employees are working towards becoming certified latent print examiners. A certification he said takes five years to get.

