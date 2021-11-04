Advertisement

Play ball! Honoring veterans with a game of baseball

By Sam Martello
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 10th Anniversary Miracle League Veterans Game is swinging into action Thursday morning.

A bus of war veterans will arrive at the Miracle League Field at Frank Brown Park at around 9:30 a.m. Opening ceremonies and first pitch will follow at around 10:30 a.m.

Event organizers are asking the community to join them in honoring American Heroes from the Sims Veterans Home who served in WWII, Korea, and Vietnam.

