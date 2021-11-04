Play ball! Honoring veterans with a game of baseball

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 10th Anniversary Miracle League Veterans Game is swinging into action Thursday morning.

A bus of war veterans will arrive at the Miracle League Field at Frank Brown Park at around 9:30 a.m. Opening ceremonies and first pitch will follow at around 10:30 a.m.

Event organizers are asking the community to join them in honoring American Heroes from the Sims Veterans Home who served in WWII, Korea, and Vietnam.

To hear more about the baseball game, and what it means to all involved, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

