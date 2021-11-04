Advertisement

Thursday Forecast, Partly Sunny & 70s

By Jenny Brown
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Skies will be partly sunny today with highs in the low to mid 70s. Tonight we will be under mostly cloudy skies with lows in the low to mid 50s. An area of low pressure will form in the Gulf that will send some moisture our way. Rain chances will be highest east of Panama City and especially along the Forgotten Coast late tonight into tomorrow. The clouds will exit and the cool air will filter in once the storm system pushes east for the weekend ahead. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 with lows in the 40s. Saturday night into Sunday we get to have an extra hour of sleep when setting our clocks back!

