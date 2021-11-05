A Bay County resident is also a World Series Champion

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Atlanta Braves. All three World Series winning teams Bay County resident Terrance Gore has been a part of.

“It’s definitely a blessing,” Gore said.

Gore made the Dodgers World Series roster in 2020, and the Braves World Series roster this October. He made it to the postseason with the Royals and even though he didn’t make that World Series roster, he still got a ring. This latest win gives Gore a total of three world series rings.

“There are players that have been playing for 20 years and never even got one World Series ring,” Gore said.

Baseball brought Gore to the Panhandle. He played at Gulf Coast State College and was drafted in 2011.

He is known for his speed on the bases. That speed is what landed him in the big leagues and what has caught the attention of teams making it to the postseason. It’s the reason he was called up as a pinch-runner for the Braves.

“As my career kept going, I mean I just got on really good teams, the chemistry was great,” Gore said. “We just kept winning.”

Gore’s wife, Britney, is a Nurse Practitioner and suggested the family stay in her hometown of Panama City.

“We decided to stay down here instead of move back to Georgia where I knew her family would help her out when I’m gone,” Gore said. “Then eventually we had Zane my son, he’s 6 now. And then Skylyn, she’s 2.”

Zane shares the same love for baseball as his dad. He plays for the Spiders, a 6U team in Southport.

Gore drove down from Atlanta Thursday just to turn around Friday morning and head back for the World Series Parade. The reason? To watch Zane’s baseball game.

“My family is definitely very important to me,” Gore said. “My son’s game is very important. Baseball to him is very fun, he enjoys it. I don’t think he’s trying to play just because I’m playing. I think he truly enjoys baseball. He’s a really talented player.”

Although baseball season may be over, for now, Gore doesn’t plan on slowing down for long.

During the off-season, he’s looking forward to fishing, hunting, and selling roofs at his local roofing business.

But, at the top of his off-season to-do list; spending time with family.

