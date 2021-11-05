Callaway man convicted for exposing himself to teenager
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to State Attorney Larry Basford, a Callaway man will spend the next seven years behind bars.
In September, a jury of his peers found Anthony Chancellor, 49, guilty of lewd and lascivious exhibition. During his trial, prosecutors said they presented evidence the defendant exposed himself to a teenager.
Chancellor is now deemed a sexual offender. He is not allowed any unsupervised contact with children once he’s released from prison.
