Callaway man convicted for exposing himself to teenager

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to State Attorney Larry Basford, a Callaway man will spend the next seven years behind bars.

In September, a jury of his peers found Anthony Chancellor, 49, guilty of lewd and lascivious exhibition. During his trial, prosecutors said they presented evidence the defendant exposed himself to a teenager.

Chancellor is now deemed a sexual offender. He is not allowed any unsupervised contact with children once he’s released from prison.

