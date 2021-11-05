Florida Highway Patrol sees rise in deadly car crashes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - “Arrive alive,” a motto the Florida Highway Patrol stands by as they work to protect the people of the Panhandle. But recently, deadly car wrecks have been on the rise.

“We definitely have had a lot of crashes resulting in death since Friday,” Lieutenant Jason King said.

Those three crashes ended with the deaths of six people. Year to date, King said they’ve responded to 58 fatal crashes.

“This year, year to date, we’re at 72 lives that we’ve lost to those 58 crashes,” said King.

Compare this to all of 2020, where King said they responded to 62 fatal crashes.

“Last year, it was 78 lives in the 62 for the full year,” said King.

In Bay County alone, we’ve had 26 fatal crashes year to date. Compare this to the 20 deadly crashes in the county all last year.

“There’s usually a human error or contributing factor that has led to the loss of a life or crash alone,” said King.

King wants to raise awareness for drivers, pedestrians, and motorists safety when on the road.

“Just put the distraction device down, wear your seatbelt and drive at a speed conducive to the environment. So if it’s unlit, or not well lit, slow down a little bit and drive within your headlights,” said King.

King said do the “what if” game, or a self made plan while you’re driving.

“What if a car travels across a lane, what am I going to do? Can I go this way or can I go that way? Or do I hit the breaks? what if a tire blows out and my car acts funny, what do I do?” said King.

Questions that could help keep you and others safe, which is the highway patrol’s top priority.

“When we’re enforcing, when we’re educating, and unfortunately when we respond to fatal scenes,” said King.

Fatal scenes that the Florida Highway Patrol is working to prevent so you can arrive alive.

King said their worry is Thanksgiving and Christmas, as well as the time change coming up making the roads darker sooner. He adds they hope these safety tips will help curve the numbers going into the last two months of the year.

