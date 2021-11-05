Advertisement

Jackson County officials search for missing person

Officials are looking for Nicholas Hollis.
Officials are looking for Nicholas Hollis.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.

They’re looking for Nicholas Hollis, who was last seen on October 19th. They say he was in the company of Stefon Gaines. If you know the whereabouts of Hollis or have any information on this case, officials urge you to call the sheriff’s office at 850-482-9624.

