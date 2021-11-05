Local businesses prepare for holiday season with limited staffing

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We are in November and we know that means Black Friday and holiday shopping are right around the corner.

Kylie Williamson manages Coastal Casuals in Pier Park and is gearing up for the busy season.

“We’re actually more than happy to have the influx for our Christmas crowds. As well as our Thanksgiving coming up. Of course, Black Friday is gonna be very busy for us. We have a lot of people here months at a time during the winter seasons,” Williamson said.

But for Kylie and many other business managers, limited staffing is a concern.

“We’re constantly always trying to look for help. Both for the holiday and quite frankly we’re already looking forward to the Spring Rush for staffing issues,” said Bryan Silver, owner of Just Beachy Gifts and Decor.

Silver said he’s worried about having enough inventory on store shelves.

“Right now it’s very difficult to get inventory into the store, so we’ve actually been kind of a little bit stockpiling and getting what we can,” Silver said.

“We definitely want to keep up stocked up with our supplies, especially our gift items coming up for Christmas. Here we have a lot of our Life is Good items as well as our boutique items. So we’re able to supply to a huge variety of people. So we really try to keep up with our inventory the best we can,” Williamson said.

Both businesses say they look to hire more staff in the near future, but for now they will push through this busy shopping season.

For those interested in applying to either business, they encourage stopping by their stores in Pier Park.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.