Local organizations and businesses providing resources for homeless veterans

By Sam Martello
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 14th Annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down is providing resources to area Veterans from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday.

Veterans can head to the Student Union at Gulf Coast State College for the event. They can visit any Bay Town Trolley stop for a free ride to the Stand Down.

Organizations across the community have provided resources like clothing, backpacks, toiletries, non-perishable food items, sleeping bags, and much more.

There will also be free hot meals, haircuts, medical screenings, and information about education and employment.

To learn more about Homeless Veterans Stand Down, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

