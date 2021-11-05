Local organizations and businesses providing resources for homeless veterans

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 14th Annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down is providing resources to area Veterans from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday.

Veterans can head to the Student Union at Gulf Coast State College for the event. They can visit any Bay Town Trolley stop for a free ride to the Stand Down.

Organizations across the community have provided resources like clothing, backpacks, toiletries, non-perishable food items, sleeping bags, and much more.

There will also be free hot meals, haircuts, medical screenings, and information about education and employment.

