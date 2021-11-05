Marianna High School students practice gratitude

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many people can struggle with their mental and emotional health during the holiday season. However, mental health counselor Mary Helen Smith came up with an idea to help combat these negative thoughts and emotions.

Each day throughout the month of November there is a new topic for students to think about what they’re thankful for and write it on the banner.

“Thanksgiving season is just the perfect time to help them focus on the things that they do have to be grateful for and finding the silver lining and just kind of coach them through choosing positive thoughts instead of getting stuck on the hard things in life,” Smith said.

According to Smith, gratitude is a choice, and she hopes this project will help students choose to be grateful.

“If we can take captive our thoughts and pick through what’s helpful and what’s not and choose to focus on the good in life, it can go a long way,” Smith added.

Other school officials say having kids express their gratitude somewhat anonymously can help staff serve their students better.

“Hopefully this is part of the growing process and this will be something we can use to help them grow and help them feel good about themselves,” Marianna High School Assistant Principal Travis Blanton said.

They also hope it will continue helping the student, even after high school ends.

“It’s definitely a life lesson, we’d like to know that what we’re doing here at Marianna High School would also affect their lives,” Blanton said.

Smith said she even hopes to see this gratitude spread beyond the walls of Marianna High School and permeate all through the county.

