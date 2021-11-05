The Martin Theater is getting a modernized makeover

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Martin Theater in Downtown Panama City is one step closer to getting a new, modernized makeover after the city and community came together during a charrette.

Quality of Life Director Sean Depalma said they’re combining the Martin Theater, the Downtown Improvement Board building and the Green Room. He said the Green Room will be expanded from a single story to two stories. The DIB building will now be called The Ritz, which was the original name of the Martin Theater.

Depalma said they went into the charrette with 60% of the plans drawn up. He said they brought an interior designer to show the colors and patterns they’re looking to use on the interior of the building.

“Well, this is going to be a revitalization of a gem of the city. So, we’re going to be connecting the past, which was the Martin Theater of the past, to the Martin theater of the future and we want the community to really have a true investment to an asset that’s going to be used and cherished by them,” said Depalma.

Depalma said the floor of the stage will also be expanded behind the stage to allow for bigger productions. This also comes with modernizing the sound, lighting, and other technology.

Depalma said there will be a third community charrette in the next few weeks. The final designs are expected by early January 2022.

