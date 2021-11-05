Advertisement

New details in NewsChannel 7 vandalism case

Nicholas Johnson is charged with criminal mischief in connection with the vandalism that...
Nicholas Johnson is charged with criminal mischief in connection with the vandalism that happened Halloween night at WJHG.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We’re learning more about the man who was arrested in connection with the vandalism that happened at our station.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Nicholas Allen Johnson, 51, of Panama City Beach, Thursday night. He’s been charged with criminal mischief.

According to the arrest report, Johnson was found near NewsChannel 7 on Front Beach Road Thursday afternoon. The report says he admitted to damaging cables to the satellites and cables on a telephone pole outside of the station.

Deputies report Johnson said he damaged the satellite cables so he could get the attention of cable companies so they would clean up all of the loose cables around the community and improve transmission signals.

On Halloween night, around 9:30, our surveillance cameras caught video of a man vandalizing the cables to the satellites at the station. When an employee saw we were not receiving signals from the networks, the employee went outside to find out what was going on. The employee told deputies there was a man in the parking lot, who said he was from Tyndall Air Force Base and was told to cut wires due to a power issue. Authorities say there is evidence directly linking Johnson to the vandalism.

This isn’t the first time Johnson has been arrested. A look at court records shows he was arrested earlier this year on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is on probation.

