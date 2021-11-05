Power Up Energy Expo: Experts Meet To Make Tyndall More Resilient

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - October 10th, 2018 Hurricane Michael destroyed the Panhandle, and Tyndall Air Force Base was no exception. Three years later, it’s time to build back.

“I think Tyndall has been very clear that they don’t want the base that they had,” Dave Robau, Executive Director of the Gulf Coast Energy Network

That’s why the Power Up Expo 2021 is taking place in Bay County.

“Everything from products, to new services, or innovative technologies, that really run the gamut, from design, construction, energy which is a focus of ours...and I think that our goal here or our job is to connect and be a conduit for some of those suppliers to the military and mission planners,” Robau said.

Scientists, engineers, contractors, and Department of Defense leaders are all coming together to show exactly how Tyndall will be the base of the future.

“So many of the Airmen live outside the fence and they work at Tyndall, and there’s such a key relationship with the community so how do we share information in a real-time manner so that we can understand and operate better?” Lance Marrano, Science and Technology Advisor from the U.S. Army to Tyndall AFB, said.

These military experts are collaborating on ways to make Tyndall and other bases stand up to the forces of mother nature.

“We are of course talking about sea-level rise and we’re also talking about extreme weather events like the hurricanes,” Marrano said.

Hurricane Michael taught us all plenty of lessons.

“The guidance that we had from mother nature in the past that a hurricane would only reach a certain wind speed obviously that guidance is OBE now and we realize that the wind speed can be much, much higher,” Lowell Usrey, Integration Branch Chief for the Natural Disaster Recovery Division said.

When Hurricane Michael made landfall at Tyndall Air Force Base, winds were sustained at 160 mph which is a Category 5. This new infrastructure will be built to withstand those winds anywhere from 160 mph to 200 mph winds.

“In addition, all of our facilities will be designed to a higher design flood elevation above mean sea level so they’ll be more resistant to storm surge as well,” Usrey said.

To see if it will work, they built a Digital Twin of the installation.

“We’ve scanned the installation, and now we are building it into a virtual reality model of the installation that allows everyone to actually get into a virtual reality or augmented reality and actually experience the installation that it’s going to be,” Marrano said.

A plan that’s taking the minds of many to build a base that can truly stand up to anything. Seventy percent of the projects planned for Tyndall will be under contract by the end of this calendar year.

