Rainy, Chilly, and Breezy Friday Forecast

By Jenny Brown
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An area of low pressure over the Gulf is bringing in moisture to our area and elevating our rain chances today. We will continue to see periods of rain throughout the day into the overnight hours. It will be a cool and breezy day today as well with highs struggling to get out of the 50s. Breezy conditions will persist through tomorrow as drier air filters in, this will also allow skies to clear out behind the storm system as it pushes east out over the Atlantic by late tomorrow morning. Lows through Monday morning will be in the 40s. Highs for this weekend will be in the lower 60s Saturday and upper 60s to near 70 degrees on Sunday. Sunday will be a brighter day with few clouds and ample sunshine. Don’t forget, Saturday night into Sunday we get to have an extra hour of sleep when setting our clocks back!

