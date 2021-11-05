Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast

Cloudy and cool weather are moving into the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:13 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For tonight skies will be cloudy w/lows in the 50s over the panhandle. On Friday winds will increase to 10-15 mph out of the Northeast. Skies will be cloudy and we will see some showers especially near the coast. Highs will struggle to reach 60. Friday night the clouds exit the panhandle which will give us sunny and cool weather for the weekend ahead. Lows Saturday morning will be in the 40s w/highs Saturday afternoon in the upper 60s. The forecast will remain dry through the middle part of next week.

