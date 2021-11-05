Veterans 48 builds modified bikes for vets

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

It’s estimated 22 veterans take their lives every single day. One area vet is determined to fight back by providing a place where these former service members can get their hands dirty while simply being themselves.

Air Force veteran Jeff Powell is proud of the 30 years he served his country. He also knows the restlessness of retirement.

“Just spiraling myself. Just trying to figure out where do I go.. what do I do?” said President and CEO of Veterans 48 Jeff Powell. “I did the contractor thing I worked for Tesla for a little bit. You know, nothing was fulfilling.”

Until this motorcycle riding patriot had a brainstorm. Why not give veterans a safe place to be themselves and get some grease under their fingernails.

“It’s really about the camaraderie of reducing the 22 suicides every single day. that’s the root behind it,” said Powell.

So he started Veterans 48.

“What we do at Veterans 48 is we get wrench therapy by building a motorcycle and we have wind therapy by riding motorcycles.”

But these aren’t just any motorcycles. They’re being built from a kit but modified for a wounded warrior

“Guy gets on it and he starts it up and he’s riding as long as he can put weight on his prosthetic legs,” said Powell. “However we can also add a sidecar for the service dog. The guy can wheelchair up put the service dog in the sidecar, come around jump on the bike collapse the wheelchair and put it on the hook and ride with everybody else.”

Powell named the organization Veterans 48 after the 48 Panhead motorcycle.

“So when we put this bike together it will be exactly like a 48 Panhead with a kick starter and tank shifter and everything,” said Powell.

The one receiving the bike also has to turn wrenches.

“The whole idea is that the veteran comes out here and builds their own bike,” said Powell. “Then we can modify it and fit it to the veteran.”

Veterans 48 is just getting revved up and already businesses and veterans organizations are jumping in to help.

“What I’m trying to do is get them out of the bed, put the gun down, get off the couch, turn the t.v. off, turn the news off and go be with somebody, go be with your people,” said Powell. “It’s more about building that bike, reconnecting with other veterans and the camaraderie that comes out of it.”

Veterans who already have their own ride can still come to hang out.

“Absolutely, if the guy wants to bring his own bike in and tinker with it we’ve got all the tools for that,” said Powell.

The garage is located in Fort Walton Beach but any veteran from anywhere is always welcome even if they don’t ride.

“So anybody who just wants to be a part of building them or anything like that then come on by,” said Powell.

Right now Powell is paying for the kit and parts out of his pocket and donations.

The motorcycle itself will not cost the wounded veteran a thing, except their time.

For more information on the 501c3 non-profit, you can head over to veterans48.org or check them out on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.