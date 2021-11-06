14th Annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down Event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -For the past 14 years, CareerSource Gulf Coast has banded together with organizations to help homeless veterans across Bay County.

One of their biggest events is the Annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down.

“This event is to bring homeless Veterans and more than 30 agencies together to aid veterans,” Becky Samarripa, communications manager CareerSource Gulf Coast said. “It is a way to give back to Veterans because they have given back to us.”

The 46 veterans who attended had the opportunity to get free essential items and information from community organizations.

According to Rocky Harrison, President of Operations for 90 Works, the biggest need in Panama City for Veterans is housing.

“They are out on the streets and they are needing to have some financial assistance or just needing someone to be a voice for the veteran,” Harrison said. “Someone to advocate to a landlord as to why we should be able to place those Veterans specifically into housing.”

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Florida has the second-highest veterans homeless rate in the country.

Friday’s event also provided more than just information Veterans walked away with a hot meal donated by local restaurants.

“I see a lot of things that veterans go through. I see a lot of things that the military goes through and being a vet is an honor. So I feel this is my way of giving back to them and honoring them,” Victor Hunt, Veteran and Owner of Ange’s BBQ, said.

The Stand Down event for homeless Veterans in Bay County was modeled after a concept used during the Vietnam War.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.