Florida Highway Patrol Launches annual ‘Stuff the Charger’ food drive

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol, are pleased to announce the start of the annual “Stuff the Charger” food drive.

This is a statewide effort to support local communities in the fight against hunger. Through November 30, the department will be collecting non-perishable food donations for food banks across the state.

The following items are needed:

Canned Goods: canned meats (ham, chicken, tuna), canned potatoes, carrots, corn, green beans, canned fruits, vegetables, and soup.

Dried Goods: stuffing, boxed potatoes, rice, cornbread mix, grits, cereal, and oatmeal.

Other Goods: nuts, peanut butter, evaporated milk, bottled water, and broth.

Individuals wishing to donate food can bring their contributions to any local Florida Highway Patrol station, or contact a Public Affairs Officer in their area for more information. FHP will be hosting events and accepting non-perishable food donations at each troop headquarters across the state including FLHSMV General Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.