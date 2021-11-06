Advertisement

Florida Highway Patrol Launches annual ‘Stuff the Charger’ food drive

By Jenna LeMair
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol, are pleased to announce the start of the annual “Stuff the Charger” food drive.

This is a statewide effort to support local communities in the fight against hunger. Through November 30, the department will be collecting non-perishable food donations for food banks across the state.

The following items are needed:

Canned Goods: canned meats (ham, chicken, tuna), canned potatoes, carrots, corn, green beans, canned fruits, vegetables, and soup.

Dried Goods: stuffing, boxed potatoes, rice, cornbread mix, grits, cereal, and oatmeal.

Other Goods: nuts, peanut butter, evaporated milk, bottled water, and broth.

Individuals wishing to donate food can bring their contributions to any local Florida Highway Patrol station, or contact a Public Affairs Officer in their area for more information. FHP will be hosting events and accepting non-perishable food donations at each troop headquarters across the state including FLHSMV General Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 21-239 on Thursday, November 4, suspending Destin...
Governor DeSantis suspends Destin city councilwoman
A new scam is circulating across Bay County and northwest Florida in which criminals are asking...
New scam circulating in Bay County
Road closures: AP
Road closures for IRONMAN Florida in Panama City Beach
Nicholas Johnson is charged with criminal mischief in connection with the vandalism that...
New details in NewsChannel 7 vandalism case
A man who spent 37 years in state prison for a rape and murder he didn’t commit is also being...
Wrongfully incarcerated 37 years ago, compensation denied

Latest News

IRONMAN Preps
IRONMAN Preps
The look of focus and determination can be seen on hopeful triathletes across Ironman Village...
Ironman expected to bring in millions of dollars to PCB this weekend
Road closures: AP
Road closures for IRONMAN Florida in Panama City Beach
14th Annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down Event.
14th Annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down Event