High School Football/Week 11 Scores and Highlights

By Scott Rossman and Julia Daniels
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Thursday

North Bay Haven 0 Marianna 20

Rocky Bayou 28 St. Francis 16

Chiefland 13 Blountstown 24

Bay 7 Rutherford 10

Hilliard 34 Holmes 7

Arnold 37 Northview 49

Sneads 17 Liberty 7

Bozeman 34 Williston 6

Port St. Joe 50 Dixie 26

Freeport 13 Lafayette 44

Graceville 0 Wewahitchka 54

LPCA 6 South Walton 41

Vernon 13 Baker 49

Jay 0 Chipley 39

Cottondale 0 Branford 34

Milton 30 FWB 16

Catholic 14 Choctaw 55

OFF: Mosley, Walton, Niceville, Crestview

