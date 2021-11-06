High School Football/Week 11 Scores and Highlights
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
Thursday
North Bay Haven 0 Marianna 20
Rocky Bayou 28 St. Francis 16
Chiefland 13 Blountstown 24
Bay 7 Rutherford 10
Hilliard 34 Holmes 7
Arnold 37 Northview 49
Sneads 17 Liberty 7
Bozeman 34 Williston 6
Port St. Joe 50 Dixie 26
Freeport 13 Lafayette 44
Graceville 0 Wewahitchka 54
LPCA 6 South Walton 41
Vernon 13 Baker 49
Jay 0 Chipley 39
Cottondale 0 Branford 34
Milton 30 FWB 16
Catholic 14 Choctaw 55
OFF: Mosley, Walton, Niceville, Crestview
