Ironman expected to bring in millions of dollars to PCB this weekend

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The look of focus and determination can be seen on hopeful triathletes across Ironman Village Friday. Looks that look much different from last year’s race with COVID restrictions.

“Ironman this year is we’re getting back to normal as much as we can.” Visit Panama City Beach’s Ironman race director Ben Rausa said.

This race takes athletes running, swimming, and biking all over Panama City Beach, 140.6 miles in total.

“Well the good thing about this event is it sells out every year.” Visit Panama City Beach Sports Events Vice President Richard Sanders said.

But, it’s not just an eventful weekend for the more than 2,300 athletes.

“The biggest component is the residents. It’s the community. It’s the volunteers and without all that support we can’t do things like this and we try very hard to accommodate everyone,” said Rausa.

As triathletes run for the finish line Saturday, local businesses are also getting a run for their money this weekend.

“This event alone will probably bring an economic impact of eight to nine million dollars,” said Sanders.

Rausa says this is two to three million dollars more than last year’s event.

“Because of COVID participation last year was down a little bit, but now we’re at full slate again. So, it’s going to be good numbers,” said Sanders.

Good numbers that can also be seen throughout our hotels and condos.

“There’s going to be overall probably close to 12,000 rooms booked with this event,” said Sanders.

Booked with triathletes from almost all 50 states and more than 40 countries.

“It’s going to be the best race ever. It’s going to be the best in the 23 years,” said Rausa.

Twenty-three years of bringing the race, and revenue, to the beach.

All athletes are expected to be in the water by 7:40 a.m. Saturday. Every athlete has 17 hours to finish the race and they’ll end in Pier Park.

