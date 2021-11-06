Advertisement

PanCare Health provides free medical and dental clinic for Veterans

By Allison Baker
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -PanCare of Florida hosted the Annual Stand Up for Veterans event Friday.

The PanCare dental and medical clinics were open to veterans for services free of charge all day in Panama City.

At the dental clinic, veterans were provided with a free dental exam, a cleaning, and if needed a cavity filling or tooth extraction.

”As a Veteran, myself, and being able to serve this great country, it is amazing to be able to come back on this side,” Gary Piorkowski, DDS said. “As a dentist and health care provider, to provide these kinds of services to the men and women of the armed services it is our pleasure. PanCare does a fantastic job of supporting that.”

PanCare says they had around 100 veterans attend the free dental clinic in Panama City.

