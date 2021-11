Road closures for IRONMAN Florida in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More than 2,300 athletes will be competing in the Visit Panama City Beach IRONMAN Florida on Saturday, November 6 in Panama City Beach and some roads in the area will be impacted. Panama City Beach - Government on Facebook posted an update with roads that will be closed.

Closures:

- Front Beach Road between West Park Drive and Powell Adams Road - 2 a.m. on Saturday to 2 a.m. on Sunday.

- South Pier Park Drive between Front Beach Road and LC Hilton Jr. Drive - 6 a.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Sunday.

- West Park Drive between Front Beach Road and Pier Park Drive - 2 a.m. on Saturday to 2 a.m. on Sunday.

The following roads will experience delays due to the race:

- Front Beach Road between West Park Drive and South Thomas Drive - 11 a.m. to midnight.

- South Thomas Drive between Front Beach Road and Thomas Drive -11:45 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

- Thomas Drive between South Thomas Drive and Joan Avenue - 11:55 a.m. to 10:20 p.m.

- Joan Avenue between Thomas Drive and Surf Drive - 11:55 a.m. to 10:20 p.m.

- Pier Park Drive to Bay Parkway - 6:30-11 a.m.

- Bay Parkway at State 79 North to State 388 - 6:30-11 a.m.

- State 388 between State 79 North and State 77 North - 7:30-11:30 a.m.

- State 77 North between State 388 and County Road 388 - 8-11:30 a.m.

- County Road 388 between State 77 North and Blue Springs Road - 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

- Blue Springs Road between County Road 388 and State 20 - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

- State 20 West between Blue Springs Road and State 77 - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

- State 20 West between State 77 and State 79 North - 9:15- 2:15 a.m.

- State 79 North between State 20 and Holmes Valley Road - 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

- State 79 South between Holmes Valley Road and Gayle’s Trails - 2:30-4:45 p.m.

- Griffin Boulevard between Gayle’s Trails and Ashley Drive - 11:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

- Panama City Beach Parkway at Ashley Drive to Publix - 11:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.

- Panama City Beach Parkway between Front Beach Road and Camp Helen - 11:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

- Camp Helen to Front Beach Road -11:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

- Front Beach Road between Panama City Beach Parkway and West Park Drive - 11:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

