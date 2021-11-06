Advertisement

Veterans honored in Marianna

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Veterans Day is next week. But Friday two local clubs hosted the Veteran’s Fair in Marianna for the seventh year in a row. According to officials, this event has more than one purpose.

The first is honoring the veterans.

“Just giving our appreciation for all they’ve done for us and our city and our country,” President of Chipola Civic Club David Cumbie said.

The second purpose of the event is to help them find resources.

“They are able to get information that they may not know about and we have different types of activities here and so they are able to go around and talk to a real person,” Marianna Woman’s Club member Jane Powell said.

A speaker was even brought to the event to warn the veterans.

“He will let them know what they can do to keep from being taken advantage of,” Powell said.

However, for Powell, this event is about more than even those two things. This cause hits close to home.

“I had fought 30 years to get my husband VA benefits, and we just always had doors slammed in our face and so I knew there were other Veterans that didn’t have anybody to speak for them and so I started working on Veteran Affairs,” Powell said.

In addition to finding new resources, the Veterans were also able to connect and fellowship with others who served.

