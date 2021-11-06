Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cool and sunny weekend in the panhandle. For tonight skies will be mostly cloudy w/lows in the mid 40s. Skies will clear Saturday and it will remain breezy w/highs in the low 60s. Winds will be North at 15 mph. Temperatures will fall into the 40s Saturday night into Sunday AM. Highs will reach to near 70 on Sunday. Rain stays out of NWFL through the middle part of next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

