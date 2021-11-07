Advertisement

Area Volleyball Regional Finals scores and highlights

By Julia Daniels
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

5A Regional Final:

Ridgeview 1 Mosley 3

Mosley head volleyball coach, Michelle Mask, on the first Bay County Regional Championship title:

“The girls have always had their sights on that game on November 17. Just to win today, though, that’s awesome. It’s awesome for my girls. It’s awesome for the school. It’s awesome for Bay County. It’s awesome for north Florida. Being able to show everyone in the state of Florida how good volleyball is up here, I’m so happy the girls were able to pull it off today.”

1A Region Final:

Blountstown 2 Sneads 3

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 21-239 on Thursday, November 4, suspending Destin...
Governor DeSantis suspends Destin city councilwoman
A new scam is circulating across Bay County and northwest Florida in which criminals are asking...
New scam circulating in Bay County
Road closures: AP
Road closures for IRONMAN Florida in Panama City Beach
Nicholas Johnson is charged with criminal mischief in connection with the vandalism that...
New details in NewsChannel 7 vandalism case
A man who spent 37 years in state prison for a rape and murder he didn’t commit is also being...
Wrongfully incarcerated 37 years ago, compensation denied

Latest News

High School Football/Week 11 Scores and Highlights
High School Football/Week 11 Scores and Highlights (Part Two)
High School Football/Week 11 Scores and Highlights (Part Two)
High School Football/Week 11 Scores and Highlights (Part Three)
High School Football/Week 11 Scores and Highlights (Part Three)
High School Football/Week 11 Scores and Highlights (Part One)
High School Football/Week 11 Scores and Highlights (Part One)