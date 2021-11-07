Area Volleyball Regional Finals scores and highlights

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

5A Regional Final:

Ridgeview 1 Mosley 3

Mosley head volleyball coach, Michelle Mask, on the first Bay County Regional Championship title:

“The girls have always had their sights on that game on November 17. Just to win today, though, that’s awesome. It’s awesome for my girls. It’s awesome for the school. It’s awesome for Bay County. It’s awesome for north Florida. Being able to show everyone in the state of Florida how good volleyball is up here, I’m so happy the girls were able to pull it off today.”

1A Region Final:

Blountstown 2 Sneads 3

