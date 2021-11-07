Advertisement

Bay County Council on Aging Fall Festival Returns

The Bay County Council on Aging holds the Fall Festival to help raise money for its services....
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The annual fall festival returned to the Bay County Council on Aging Saturday.

The event took off in 2020 but was back to make up for lost time and funds. A pancake breakfast started the event and the fun continued into the afternoon with live entertainment, arts and craft sales, and local vendors.

Attendees also had opportunities to drive away with a pre-owned car. All money raised goes back to the council aging and is matched by government grants.

“The Council on Aging has been so blessed over the years to have incredibly good community support and it always fills our hearts with joy, really,” said Ed Deluzain, President of the Bay County Council on Aging Board of Directors.

The fall festival ended at 2:30 in the afternoon, but organizers say plans are already in the works for next year’s event.

