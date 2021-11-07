Chilly Saturday Night, Sunny & 70 on Sunday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We had a chilly and sunny Saturday across northwest Florida. For tonight, temperatures will fall into the low to mid 40s under mostly clear skies. For the second half of our weekend, temps will be a little milder with highs near 70. The sunshine will be plentiful once again for any Sunday funday plans!

Rain stays out of NWFL through the middle part of next week thanks to high pressure in place across the southeastern U.S. Sunshine will be in the forecast through Wednesday with highs each day averaging in the mid to low 70s.

