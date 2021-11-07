Advertisement

Kids and teens meet horses and chickens at Angel House Bereavement Center's quarterly activity

Angel House Bereavement Center and Healing Hearts Ranch
Angel House Bereavement Center and Healing Hearts Ranch(WJHG Newsroom)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Angel House Bereavement Center teamed up with Healing Hearts Horse Rescue to host children and teens at a ranch to interact with animals they may not normally meet.

It’s a part of Angel House’s Children and Teen Quarterly Activity. Activities were grouped by grade range and organizers say they encourage hope and healing to the young ones.

Kids also learned about caring for farm animals like horses and chickens.

“We’ve had several kids out and Ms. Andy with Healing Hearts has been walking and working with them, the horses and the kids, to get them hands-on with the horses, brushing them out and getting their attention as well as actually riding on the horses,” said Denise Baril with the Angel House Bereavement Center.

Angel House says their next quarterly activity will be held next year, during the spring.

