Rooms With A Purpose host Christmas With A Purpose

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rooms With A Purpose is looking to give back to some special children this holiday season, by hosting their annual Christmas With A Purpose.

“This is our big Christmas vendor craft show we do every year. this is our fourth year,” Sherry Melton, Rooms With A Purpose Founder and Director said.

Those in attendance could also donate blood throughout the event.

“We have OneBlood for a blood drive. We have Skip with Stuff the Bus for a toy drive, we’ve always done a can food drive,” Melton said.

Melton says proceeds from the event will go directly into giving special children their dream rooms.

“We do bedroom makeovers for children with life-challenging illnesses. We are a volunteer group. So everything we raised today will go directly to fund our bedroom makeovers,” Melton said.

Scott Lovhr says for the Axe 850 Team, being a part of this event means something more.

“Just to be able to help out another child. Just to be able to keep this program going because what Sherry has here is amazing. Especially building it out from nothing. Where everyone really knows each other or knows of each other in some way,” Lovhr said.

Melton says the next big event the organization will hold, will be a room decoration for a little girl.

“Our next makeover is January 15th. and we’re doing it for a young lady who is eight years old. her name is Jayla, she has cerebral palsy and we’re doing a princess theme for her bedroom,” Melton said.

For more information on how to get involved with Rooms With A Purpose, visit their Facebook page.

For more information on Axe 850, visit their Facebook page or call them at 850-819-9966.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.