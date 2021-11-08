Advertisement

Changes coming to the MLK Recreational Center

By Tony Reese
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The MLK Recreational Center is somewhat of a staple in the Glenwood community.

“It does hold a lot of weight in our community. Our kids should have a say in their future,” Journey Venible, the event’s host said. “So if the city doesn’t listen to our presence, they have to listen to our kids’ futures as to what they want to put into the recreation center for them best to succeed.”

For host Journey Venible, she said having this event for the kids of the community allows a greater impact on the newest developments on the MLK Center.

One development includes a study room for children in the community.

“Education is always key. So we wanted a study room and a classroom. That way we can get one on one interaction outside of school,” said Venible.

One of the sponsors of the event included the Student Advocacy Center.

“What we’re trying to get is the best rec center that’s gonna be utilized by the community. Not just by the community of Glenwood and the surrounding area of all of Bay County. We want a premiere building,” Greggory S. Dossie, with the Student Advocacy Center said.

The City of Panama City’s Quality of Life Department shares a relationship with the community that helps make the planning process unique.

“We serve the community as public servants. In this process, we’re trying to bring our service to them by getting all their input and trying to it really bring to fruition the design and amenities that they desire,” DePalma said.

DePalma expects to take back recommendations from the event and utilize them as the city continues to progress this project.

DePalma says this project is currently at the last leg of the input process. So he expects the design to come to fruition once the design phase wraps up in two months.

This brings it one step closer to getting shovels in the ground and the center rebuilt.

For more information on the project, visit the Quality of Life website.

