Chipley man sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing a 6-year-old

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Chipley man was sentenced to life in prison Monday after being found guilty of sexually abusing a six-year-old child.

Thirty-six-year-old Christopher Duffy was arrested back in 2019 following an investigation. Reports from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center alleged Duffy forced the victim to perform a sexual act.

He was held in the Washington County Jail as he awaited trial and was found guilty in late September.

In Duffy’s sentencing hearing at the Washington County Courthouse Monday morning, Judge Timothy Register handed down a life sentence in the Department of Corrections.

