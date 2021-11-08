Advertisement

Chipley man sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing a 6-year-old

36-year-old Christopher Duffy was charged with sexually abusing a 6-year-old Washington County...
36-year-old Christopher Duffy was charged with sexually abusing a 6-year-old Washington County Child.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Chipley man was sentenced to life in prison Monday after being found guilty of sexually abusing a six-year-old child.

Thirty-six-year-old Christopher Duffy was arrested back in 2019 following an investigation. Reports from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center alleged Duffy forced the victim to perform a sexual act.

He was held in the Washington County Jail as he awaited trial and was found guilty in late September.

In Duffy’s sentencing hearing at the Washington County Courthouse Monday morning, Judge Timothy Register handed down a life sentence in the Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He should be getting the Atlanta Braves World Series ring on opening day of 2022.
A Bay County resident is also a World Series Champion
Kitten tossed off bridge saved by Destin Charter Boat Captain
All the money made off selling the boat will go towards building part of a new sanctuary to...
Yacht donated to Alaqua Animal Refuge to help save Florida’s Black Bears
A naked man was found stuck in the wall of a theater in New York state.
Firefighters rescue naked man stuck in theater wall
Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis after the body of their baby was found in the bedroom wall of their...
Parents charged after infant’s body found in bedroom wall

Latest News

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a plane has crashed in Malone.
Plane crash in Malone
Margaret Webster with Public Eye Soar and Jason Hedden with Gulf Coast State College joined...
Public Eye Sore and GCSC host the 8th International Project Art Festival
Margaret Webster with Public Eye Soar and Jason Hedden with Gulf Coast State College joined...
Eighth International Projection Art Festival
The fundraiser is in need of adult sized jackets.
Coats for Kids still collecting jackets