Coats for Kids still collecting jackets

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the weather continues to cool down in Northwest Florida, many people are going to start breaking out the jackets.

Some children in our community don’t have a jacket to keep them warm, but you can help.

The Panama City law firm of Manuel & Thompson is once again sponsoring the Coats For Kids Program. They’ve been doing so for nearly 20 years.

Because of the pandemic, they are still ONLY accepting new coats. You have until November 18th to get your donations in.

You can donate coats to multiple locations:

-- WJHG-TV/WECP-TV- 8195 Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach

-- ANY INNOVATIONS CREDIT UNION OFFICE

-- MANUEL & THOMPSON LAW OFFICE- 314 Magnolia Avenue in Panama City

-- BAY COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE- 3421 Highway 77 in Panama City

-- FIRST CHOICE PHYSICAL THERAPY

-- RESTORE PHYSICAL THERAPY

The big need now is adult-sized coats. Please consider donating coats size large, extra-large, and up.

For more information on Coats for Kids, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

