Fatal vehicle versus pedestrian accident in Jackson County

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that occurred on County Road 167 in Jackson County Sunday.

According to troopers, a man from Marianna was walking eastbound crossing County Road 167.

A car also traveling on the same road crashed into him just near the centerline in the southbound lane according to FHP.

The Marianna man was pronounced deceased.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

