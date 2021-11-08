Fatal vehicle versus pedestrian accident in Jackson County.

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that occurred on County Road 167 in Jackson County Sunday.

According to troopers, a man from Marianna was walking eastbound crossing County Road 167.

A car also traveling on the same road crashed into him just near the centerline in the southbound lane according to FHP.

The Marianna man was pronounced deceased.

